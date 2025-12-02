Crypto’s Retail Traders Hit Hard As Strategy ETFs Plunge 80%

Retail investors who piled into Michael Saylor’s grand Bitcoin experiment are paying a heavy price.

Strategy Inc. — the company once hailed for wrapping crypto exposure into a public stock — is scrambling to calm markets after its shares plunged more than 60% from recent highs, amid a sweeping digital-currency rout. On Monday, Strategy said it had created a $1.4 billion reserve to fund dividend and interest payments, hoping to calm fears that it may be forced to sell Bitcoin if prices fall further.

But for many investors, the damage is already done. The most popular exchange-traded funds tracking Strategy’s volatile stock — MSTX and MSTU, which offer double the daily return — have both dropped more than 80% this year. That puts them among the 10 worst-performing funds in the entire US ETF market, out of more than 4,700 products currently trading — just behind obscure short bets against gold miners and semiconductor stocks. A third fund, known as MSTP, launched during the crypto mania in June, is down a similar amount since its debut. Together, the trio has lost about $1.5 billion in assets since early October.

Retail investors had poured into these funds when firms like Defiance and Tuttle Capital Management launched the high-octane products tracking one of Wall Street’s most prominent Bitcoin-proxy trades.

But what began as an easy way to supercharge bets on crypto has become a cautionary tale of how leverage, volatility and sentiment can spiral. Strategy shares lost 34% in November. Bitcoin has also dropped about 30% from October highs and now trades near $87,000. Strategy closed down 3.3% on Monday, after slumping as much as 12% earlier in the day.

Bitcoin was up 1.2% as of 8:36 a.m. in New York on Tuesday.

“The recent pullback in Bitcoin has hit Strategy’s stock hard, and 2x leveraged plays like MSTX and MSTU turn that into even larger losses,” said Roxanna Islam, head of sector and industry research at ETF shop TMX VettaFi. “It’s a reminder that leveraged single-stock ETFs can look great on the way up, but can erase gains very quickly when the underlying trade goes the other way.”