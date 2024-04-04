Vedanta Reports Record Output In FY24, Drives Shares Over One-Year High

Shares of Vedanta Ltd. rose as much as 4.59% to Rs 312.50, the highest level since Feb. 21, 2023. It was trading 2.01% higher at Rs 304.80 as of 120:47 a.m., compared to 0.07% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

The stock gained 6.38% in past 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 69.62.

Out of 13 analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 2.6%.