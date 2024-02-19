NHPC Shares Rise 6% After Construction Of 300 MW Solar Plant Begins

NHPC's stock rose as much as 6.52% during the day to Rs 98.90 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 6.19% higher at Rs 98.6 per share, compared to a 0.31% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 11:02 a.m.

The share price has risen 152.8% in the past 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 62.8.

Five out of the eight analysts tracking NHPC have a 'buy' rating on the stock and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 24.6%.