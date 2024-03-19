IOL Chemicals Shares Surge As Brazilian Watchdog Ends Audit With No Observation

NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksIOL Chemicals Shares Surge As Brazilian Watchdog Ends Audit With No Observation
The stock rose as much as 13.81% during the day on the NSE.

19 Mar 2024, 11:29 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational (Source: company website)</p></div>
Representational (Source: company website)

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares surged nearly 14% on Tuesday. The surge came after Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency completed the good-manufacturing-practice audit of a company facility without any observation.

The audit covered all the 10 active-pharmaceutical-ingredient units in Barnala, Punjab. The inspection was conducted from March 11–15, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

On the NSE, IOL's stock rose as much as 13.81% during the day to Rs 412 apiece, the highest since March 2. It was trading 12.71% higher at Rs 408 per share, compared to a 0.91% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10:25 a.m.

The share price has risen 43.89% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 9.66 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 53.69.

Two analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 28.3%.

