Indian Hotels Shares Hit Record After Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

Shares of the company rose as much as 4.33%, the highest level since its listing on Nov. 3, 1994, before paring gains to trade 1.87% higher at 10:52 a.m. This compares to a 1.06% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 58.51% in 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 69.72.

Of the 22 analysts tracking the company, 18 maintain a 'buy' rating and four recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' price target implies a downside of 8.9%.