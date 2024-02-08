Borosil Renewables Shares Tank 15% After Reporting Loss In Q3

On the NSE, Borosil's stock dropped 15.12% during the day to Rs 516.35 apiece, the lowest since Jan. 20. It was trading 6.96% lower at Rs 565.95 per share, compared to a 0.19% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10:49 a.m.

The share price has risen 17.98% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 53.

An analyst tracking the company has a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 18.4%.