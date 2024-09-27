Zydus Lifesciences, CSIR-CDRI Partner To Develop Drug For CKD-Induced Osteoporosis

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. has partnered with Lucknow-based CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute to develop a new treatment for osteoporosis induced by chronic kidney disease. The collaborative research agreement was inked between the parties to develop oral medication through the discovery of small molecule inhibitors of Sclerostin, as per an exchange filing on Friday.

Chronic kidney disease, which affects over 10% of the global population, leads to a gradual decline in kidney function and can result in kidney failure.

Under this agreement, CDRI and Zydus will jointly undertake preclinical research. Any drug candidate emerging from the efforts will be developed by Zydus for India and other markets. The partnership was formalised on Sept. 17 at Zydus Research Centre in Ahmedabad.

"CSIR-CDRI's deep-rooted expertise in biomedical research, coupled with Zydus' innovative approach to drug discovery and development, creates a powerful synergy," said Zydus Lifesciences Chairman Pankaj Patel.

This collaboration aims to explore new treatments for bone metabolism disorders and improve the quality of life for CKD patients through affordable and effective therapies.

"The complementary expertise and capabilities of the two organisations, combined with a shared mission to address India's unmet needs through innovative therapies, has made this collaboration possible," CSIR-CDRI Director Radha Rangarajan said.

Rangarajan further highlighted the role of public-private partnerships in advancing drug research and development in India.