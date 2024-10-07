Your Guide To FII Positions On Oct. 8 Trade
Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 8,293 crore on Monday.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers for the fifth consecutive day in the cash market, index options, index futures, and stock options while they turned net buyers in stock futures.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the fifth day in a row on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 8,293 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the tenth session in a row and bought equities worth Rs 13,245 crore, the NSE data showed.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Oct. 31 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
The FIIs sold index futures worth Rs 7,987.16 crore, index options worth Rs 15,329.31 lakh crore, stock options worth Rs 19,64.37 crore, and bought stock futures worth Rs 5,274.77 crore.
F&O Cues
Nifty October futures fell by 0.67% to 24,985.55 at a premium of 189.8 points, while open interest grew by 0.29%.
Nifty Bank October futures fell by 1.55% to 51,016.25 at a premium of 537.35 points, while open interest grew by 17.65%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Oct. 10 expiry series indicated most activity at 27,950 call strikes, with 23,100 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Oct. 9, the maximum call open interest was at 62,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 43,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market increased by Rs 6,397.16 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 13,503 crore a day earlier—to Rs 19,900.16 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.36 from the previous day's 1.40.