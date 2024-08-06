Xiaomi Overtakes Samsung In India's Smartphone Market With 19% Share In June Quarter: CMR

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has pipped Samsung to lead the India smartphone market with 19.3% volume share in the second quarter of 2024, a report said on Tuesday.

According to CyberMedia Research's India Mobile Handset Market Review Report for April-June, the India smartphone market declined 4% and the overall mobile phone shipment decreased 3% year-on-year.

"Xiaomi (19.3%), Samsung (18.5%) and Vivo (17%) captured the top three spots in the smartphone leaderboard in the second quarter of 2024, followed by Realme (13%) and OPPO (9%)," the report said.

The CyberMedia Research report said Apple captured 5% share in the smartphone market with Apple iPhone 15 series constituting 58% of its total shipments during the quarter.

In the feature phone segment, Chinese company itel Mobile continued to lead the market with 35% share.

Homegrown mobile phone company Lava pipped Nokia to occupy the second spot in the feature segment with 30% share.

Nokia's market share in the feature phone segment declined to 11% from 17% a year ago.

According to the report, 5G smartphone shipments' share in the country increased to 79%, marking a notable 56% year-on-year growth.

Vivo led the 5G smartphone market with 21% market share, followed by Samsung at 20%. 5G smartphones in the price band of Rs 10,000-13,000 grew by over 200% year-on-year.

The report said India's smartphone market would grow 7-8% in 2024, driven by strong demand for 5G and AI smartphones.

"The availability of affordable 5G phones in the Rs 10,000-13,000 range has significantly propelled market growth. Additionally, the premiumization wave continues to stay strong, with the premium segment (above Rs 25,000) witnessing a 9% year-on-year growth," Menka Kumari, Analyst- Industry Intelligence Group, CMR said.

According to the report, the affordable smartphone segment (below Rs 7,000) has faced challenges, experiencing 26% year-on-year decline. This trend highlights a shift in consumer preferences towards more feature-rich options.

The value-for-money segment, priced Rs 7,000-25,000, continues to lead, capturing 71% market share, the report said.

The overall feature phone market recorded 1% year-on-year growth while 2G feature phone shipments decreased by 6% year-on-year.

The 4G feature phone shipments recorded 39% growth during the quarter, majorly driven by Jio capturing 68% market share followed by Nokia at 28%, the report said.

"Jio captured 15% market share in the feature phone market in the second quarter of 2024, largely driven by its JioBharat B1 model capturing 36% share, and followed by JioPhone Prima at 22%," it said.

CMR estimates a MediaTek-led India's smartphone chipset market with 54% share and Qualcomm-led premium segment with 37% share.