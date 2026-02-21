Who Is Asha Sharma? Microsoft Gaming's Newly Appointed CEO Who Will Replace Phil Spencer

Microsoft has appointed Asha Sharma as the new CEO of its gaming business, one of the most consequential leadership changes in the history of Xbox. She succeeds Phil Spencer, who is retiring after nearly four decades.

During the transition period, Spencer will remain in an advisory role through the summer to support a smooth handoff, Microsoft said in a blog post dated Feb. 20.

“It's rare in life to know when a chapter is closing, but after 38 years at Microsoft, that moment has arrived for me. I've made the decision to retire and begin the next chapter of my life. It's a milestone that's given me a chance to reflect on the incredible journey I've been fortunate enough to share with so many of you,” Spencer posted on X.

Congratulating Sharma, he wrote, “I'm excited for Asha Sharma as she steps into the CEO role. She's joining an incredible group of people; teams full of talent, heart and a deep commitment to the players they serve. Watching her lean in with curiosity and a real desire to strengthen the foundation we've built gives me confidence that our Xbox communities will be well supported in the years ahead.”

Sharma said her three commitments in the new role are great games, the return of Xbox and the future of play.

Who Is Asha Sharma?

Asha Sharma holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management, as per her LinkedIn profile.

Her professional journey began at Microsoft, where she joined the company's marketing team in 2011. Two years later, she moved to Porch Group, taking on senior leadership responsibilities that would shape the company's growth.

As Chief Operating Officer, she oversaw multiple core functions, including product, engineering, sales, and operations, and played a central role in its $1 billion public debut.

Earlier, she held the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and remained a board member from 2015 to 2022.

Sharma joined Meta in 2017 as Vice-President of Product and Engineering, quickly assuming responsibility for some of the company's most widely used communication tools.

Her responsibilities included leading product development across Messenger and Instagram Direct, as well as managing calling, video, and kids-focused features. Before that, she had been director of social impact products.

She then spent three years at Instacart as Chief Operating Officer, playing a central role in guiding the company to a public listing and sustained profitability.

Her responsibilities included oversight of a profit-and-loss account linked to more than $30 billion in gross merchandise value, spanning product, design, data science, research, marketing, operations, customer support, and emerging business lines.

She returned to Microsoft in 2024 as President of CoreAI Product, with responsibility for the company's global AI product suite.

Her responsibilities covered everything from AI models and applications to agents, responsible AI, and developer tools. She had also served as corporate Vice-President and Head of Product for Microsoft's AI platform.

She has now been elevated to run Xbox and the wider Microsoft Gaming business, while continuing to sit on the boards of Coupang and The Home Depot.

“The next 25 years belong to the teams who dare to build something surprising, something no one else is willing to try, and have the patience to see it through. We have done this before, and I am here to help us do it again. I want to return to the renegade spirit that built Xbox in the first place. It will require us to relentlessly question everything, revisit processes, protect what works, and be brave enough to change what does not,” Sharma said upon assuming her new role.

