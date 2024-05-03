While Mumbai Loves Fruit-Based Ice Cream, Hyderabad Craves Nuts
A Swiggy report on the world's favourite summer dessert has revealed interesting trends across India.
As mercury soars around the country, consumers are scooping up ice-creams to cool off. Food delivery giant Swiggy has released a report providing interesting insights into India's ice cream craze based on ordering trends from March 01 to April 15.
According to the report, Mumbai placed the highest orders of fruit-based ice creams. Tender coconut and mango ice creams are the financial capital's go-to flavours. Meanwhile, customers in Hyderabad preferred nuts overload ice cream.
Swiggy experienced a 16% increase in demand for ice creams compared to last year with chocolate emerging as the "undisputed favourite," the report said. Other flavours in the top league include Mango, tender coconut, almond and vanilla.
Golden Hour For Ice Cream Craving
6.9 lakh ice cream orders were placed on Swiggy from 7 pm to midnight, followed by 4.6 lakh orders during the afternoon slot (11 am to 4 pm).
In a surprising turn of events, ice cream is now also a breakfast choice for many. Swiggy analysis revealed that about 80 thousand orders were placed during the 7 am to 11 am morning slot, with Bengaluru leading the trend.
The food delivery platform also witnessed a 70% increase in orders for vegan and guilt-free ice cream options compared to the previous year.
The report revealed that a single user from Mumbai placed 141 orders this summer, containing 310 items of ice cream.
When it comes to the debate between a tub or single scoop, the tub won with a whopping 25% increase since last year.
Chocolate, mango, tender coconut and Sitaphal are the family favorites.
Most Popular Brands
Naturals Ice Cream topped the popularity chart in top metro cities with a high number of orders in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while Cream Stone Ice Cream is a favorite in Hyderabad. NIC Ice Creams follows with its wide availability across metro and tier 2 cities.