While Mumbai Loves Fruit-Based Ice Cream, Hyderabad Craves Nuts

As mercury soars around the country, consumers are scooping up ice-creams to cool off. Food delivery giant Swiggy has released a report providing interesting insights into India's ice cream craze based on ordering trends from March 01 to April 15.

According to the report, Mumbai placed the highest orders of fruit-based ice creams. Tender coconut and mango ice creams are the financial capital's go-to flavours. Meanwhile, customers in Hyderabad preferred nuts overload ice cream.

Swiggy experienced a 16% increase in demand for ice creams compared to last year with chocolate emerging as the "undisputed favourite," the report said. Other flavours in the top league include Mango, tender coconut, almond and vanilla.