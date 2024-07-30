Vivo To Enhance Focus On Localising Key Components For Smartphones

Chinese smart devices company Vivo will focus on enhancing local value addition in smartphones that it manufactures in India, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

The company said it has manufactured 15 crore smartphones in India in about nine years and invested Rs 3,500 crore in the last 10 years.

"Increasing localisation of key components will be a key focus in the future, reinforcing our role in India’s manufacturing growth story," said Geetaj Channana, head of corporate strategy, while emphasising on the company's dedication towards the Government of India's 'Make In India' initiative and the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Channana said that the company has created significant value in various aspects of the Indian mobile ecosystem, from manufacturing smartphones locally to introducing global technological advancements and fostering community development, while speaking on the company's second edition of Vivo Tech Day 2024.

(With inputs from PTI)