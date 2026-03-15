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upGrad Signs Term Sheet To Acquire Unacademy In 100% Share-Swap Deal

Neither side will disclose the valuation until closing, when the papers are filed and the transaction becomes public

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upGrad Signs Term Sheet To Acquire Unacademy In 100% Share-Swap Deal
A service centre of online education platform upGrad in Mumbai.
Photo: Shubhayan Bhattacharya/NDTV Profit

upGrad has signed a term sheet to acquire Unacademy in a 100% share swap deal.

"Neither side will disclose the valuation until closing, when the papers are filed and the transaction becomes public," Unacademy founder Gaurav Munjal tweeted on Sunday.

(This is a developing story)

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upGrad Signs Term Sheet To Acquire Unacademy In 100% Share-Swap Deal

upGrad Signs Term Sheet To Acquire Unacademy In 100% Share-Swap Deal

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