upGrad Signs Term Sheet To Acquire Unacademy In 100% Share-Swap Deal

upGrad has signed a term sheet to acquire Unacademy in a 100% share swap deal.



"Neither side will disclose the valuation until closing, when the papers are filed and the transaction becomes public," Unacademy founder Gaurav Munjal tweeted on Sunday.



(This is a developing story)

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