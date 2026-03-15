upGrad Signs Term Sheet To Acquire Unacademy In 100% Share-Swap Deal

A service centre of online education platform upGrad in Mumbai.Photo: Shubhayan Bhattacharya/NDTV Profit
upGrad has signed a term sheet to acquire Unacademy in a 100% share swap deal.
"Neither side will disclose the valuation until closing, when the papers are filed and the transaction becomes public," Unacademy founder Gaurav Munjal tweeted on Sunday.
(This is a developing story)
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