Uber Intercity Expands To Over 3,000 Routes Across India

"At the end of CY 2024, Uber Intercity was present across 2,000 routes. Uber has increased the intercity routes by 50% to over 3,000 and hopes to grow at the same rate during the next year" said Shweta Mantri, head of rider verticals, Uber India and South Asia.

31 Jul 2025, 04:14 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Uber on Thursday said it has expanded its intercity offering by 50% to more than 3,000 routes across India and expects to grow at the same rate during the next year. (Photo source: Uber India)

Ride-hailing app Uber on Thursday said it has expanded its intercity offering by 50% to more than 3,000 routes across India and expects to grow at the same rate during the next year. Uber also announced the launch of Uber Intercity Motorhomes -- a limited-period offering from Aug. 7 to Sept. 6, that can be booked for trips starting from Delhi-NCR.

Each Intercity Motorhome will be assisted by a driver and a helper, seating 4-5 riders. The vehicles include entertainment and convenience amenities such as a television, lavatory, microwave, and mini refrigerator.

