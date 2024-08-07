TVS Supply Chain Solutions Bags Contract With JCB India To Oversee Logistics

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. announced that it has secured a multi-year contract with JCB India on Wednesday to oversee its in-plant warehousing and logistics operations.

The city-based company will provide its services at the JCB facility in Vadodara, Gujarat for a period of three years.

The facility produces fabrications and components for JCB plants globally.

"JCB has been a pivotal partner in our growth journey, and ...securing this contract underscores our commitment to delivering process excellence and innovative value-driven solutions," TVS Supply Chain Solutions CEO K Sukumar said.

"'With this new deal, we are excited to offer an extensive suite of in-plant warehousing services along with cutting edge technology solutions to further drive business transformation for JCB in India," he said in a company statement.

Company officials stated that they will offer comprehensive warehouse management services, deploy material handling equipment, and employ approximately 110 staff members for this contract.

"We are pleased to partner with TVS SCS for our in-plant warehousing and logistics operations at Vadodara. We look forward to their expertise in supply chain management in enhancing our efficiencies." JCB India CEO and Managing Director Deepak Shetty said.

Shetty said the factory in Vadodara is an entirely export-focused facility and plays a critical part due to supplying components to their global factories.

(With Inputs From PTI)