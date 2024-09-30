Three Adani Portfolio Companies Join WEF's 'Transitioning Industrial Clusters' Initiative

Adani New Industries Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. and Ambuja Cements Ltd. have joined the World Economic Forum's 'Transitioning Industrial Clusters' initiative, according to a press release from Adani Enterprises Ltd.

"This initiative aims to enhance collaboration and align the vision of co-located companies to drive economic growth, generate employment and advance decarbonisation by 2050," the press release said.

These three companies jointly form the 'Adani Mundra Cluster', according to the release.

They will be launching an Ambuja unit in Mundra, which aims to be the lowest-emission-intensity cement production facility globally, aligning with the company's goal of achieving net zero by 2050.

The Adani Mundra Cluster is vying to be one of the "world’s largest integrated green hydrogen hubs.".

The firm stated that the cluster will have a planned capacity of 1 million metric tonnes per annum off green hydrogen production by 2030, expanding up to 3 MMTPA by 2040.

It will be supported by an "integrated value chain" comprising 10 gigawatts of solar modules, 5 GW of wind turbines and 5 GW of electrolyser manufacturing capacity, alongside associated port infrastructure.

“By joining the World Economic Forum's Transitioning Industrial Clusters initiative, the signatories will have the opportunity to collaborate with global industry peers, thinktanks, policymakers and experts to pioneer innovative approaches towards decarbonisation," said Karan Adani, managing director of APSEZ and director of Ambuja Cements.

Adani said the cluster aspires to become an integrated green hydrogen manufacturing hub and aims to help decarbonise the sectors of the Indian economy that find carbonisation hard to stave off and reduce the country’s dependency on energy imports.

The cluster is also set to have production facilities for green hydrogen derivatives such as ammonia.

APSEZ expressed its commitment to powering all their port operations with renewable electricity by 2025, with a target of achieving net zero emissions as early as 2040.

"We are delighted to welcome the Adani Mundra Cluster to our international community of 23 industrial clusters, as one of the first two clusters in India," said Roberto Bocca, head of the Centre for Energy and Materials and member of the executive committee at the World Economic Forum.

He said that the cluster is on track to becoming one of the leading green hydrogen hubs in South Asia by tapping into Gujarat’s significant renewable energy capacity.

"Within the Transitioning Industrial Clusters community, Adani Mundra can exchange knowledge with fellow clusters and advance the energy transition," Bocca said.