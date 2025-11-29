Threat To Jobs, Democracy: Why Over 1,000 Amazon Employees Are Pushing Back Against Its AI Policy

In what is being seen as one of the largest internal protest at a tech firm, more than 1,000 employees have signed an open letter warning against the impact of the company's strong AI push.

The letter, reviewed by The Guardian, points out AI's triple threat to employment, democracy and climate.

Staff from across tech giants like Meta, Google, Apple and Microsoft have backed the letter and engineers, product managers and warehouse workers from Amazon are among the signatories.

The letter comes in the backdrop of layoffs made by Amazon as part of its AI expansion plan through scaling up the use of artificial intelligence tools across operations; in turn, prompting questions around crucial topics like job security, workplace surveillance and environmental impact.

The layoff announcements in recent period have been seen through the prism of multibillion-dollar commitments for new AI-linked data centres in the US along with rapid AI automations. This is something which has compounded fears of further job cuts, on top of an already mounting pressures related to higher productivity quotas.