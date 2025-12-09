The Rise And Fall Of India's Mall Boom: What Went Wrong?

When India’s mall boom began in the early 2000s, shopping centres were hailed as the future of urban retail. Yet, two decades later, many of those glittering complexes stand half-empty or have shut down entirely. What went wrong? Knight Frank's latest report stresses on the story of India’s struggling malls as a cautionary tale of flawed planning, poor execution, and changing consumer behavior.

Some malls were doomed from the start, indicates the report. Developers built lavish centres in areas without a strong customer base or in markets flooded with competing projects. Gurugram’s MG Road, once dubbed the “Mall Mile,” saw five major malls spring up side by side. Only the best-located and managed survived; the rest slipped into decline. In smaller cities during the 2000s, developers overestimated demand, leaving multiple malls half-empty from day one.

First-generation malls from the early 2000s failed to keep pace with evolving consumer expectations, add Knight Frank. As newer destinations like CyberHub and Golf Course Road emerged, older malls on MG Road lost their charm. Without timely upgrades, typically within 10–15 years, shoppers drifted away, seeking fresher experiences.