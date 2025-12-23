'We're The Biggest Fugitives': Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya Video From London Party Draws Flak

Their sharp remarks come at a time when Indian authorities are pushing to hold them accountable for their crimes. Earlier in the day, the Bombay High Court sent a clear message to Mallya that the court will not consider his challenge to the Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEO) Act until he submits to Indian jurisdiction.

Two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad also questioned when the businessman plans to return to India.

The businessman had left India in March 2016 after being accused of defaulting on multiple loan repayments and facing money laundering charges.

While Modi, who left India in 2010, faced a series of allegations related to tax evasion, money-laundering and proxy ownership linked to the money-minting IPL.

The Enforcement Directorate has accused Modi of manipulating the process of assigning broadcast rights of the IPL in 2009, reportedly in exchange for a kickback of over Rs 125 crore.

"Let me do something to break the internet down again. Something for you folks. Wat your heart out with envy (sic)," wrote Lalit Modi as the caption for the video.

The video has also drawn a lot of flak from netizens, with many calling out the alleged fugitives for their arrogant attitudes and calling their comments a "mockery" of Indian authorities.

"You ain't breaking no internet son sit down," commented one user.

While another said, "What a mockery they have made of Indian government".

Many users found shortcomings in the Indian judicial system and authorities for giving the two businessmen so much leeway.

One user commented, "Indian law shame that they dare to make such a video (sic)," said a user".

While another remarked, "They are laughing at Indian CBI/ED."