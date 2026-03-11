Temasek Holdings Secures CCI Approval To Acquire Stake In Curefit Healthcare

Fair trade regulator CCI has approved sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings' proposal to acquire a stake in Curefit Healthcare.

Singapore-based Temasek Holdings is acquiring the stake through its affiliate MacRitchie Investments Pte Ltd.

"The proposed combination relates to the additional acquisition of a certain stake by the acquirer in the target, to supplement the target's capital requirements in the fitness sector," CCI said in a release on Wednesday.

Curefit Healthcare is the ultimate parent entity of the Curefit Healthcare Group. It engaged in the sale of fitness management programmes, operation and franchising of fitness centres, and the sale of fitness apparel, footwear, and accessories, in India.

"Commission approves acquisition of a certain stake in Curefit Healthcare Private Limited (Target) by MacRitchie Investments Pte Ltd (Acquirer)," the regulator added.

Global investment company Temasek's portfolio companies cover a broad spectrum of industries, including transportation, financial services, telecommunications, media & technology, consumer & real estate, as well as life sciences & agri-food.

As of March 31, 2025, Temasek has a portfolio worth 434 billion Singapore Dollar, mainly in Singapore and the rest of Asia.

In a separate release on Wednesday, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has cleared the proposed acquisition by Cube V of the road asset businesses of DYIPL, DVIPL, DGIPL, and DTEHPL.

Cube Highways and Infrastructure V Pte Ltd (Cube V) is a Sebi-registered foreign portfolio investor. It acquires, operates, and manages road assets in India.

Dinesh Chandra Yamuna Infra Pvt Ltd (DYIPL), Dinesh Chandra Vaishnodevi Infra Pvt Ltd (DVIPL), Dinesh Chandra Giriraj Infra Pvt Ltd (DGIPL), and Dineshchandra Trans-Eastern Highways Pvt Ltd (DTEHPL).

These businesses are engaged in the business of operating (through governmental concessions) roads and highways in India.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

