Telcos Begin Pilot Runs Of 'Calling Name Presentation' Feature In One Circle

DoT sources said Vodafone Idea has already started the CNAP pilot in Haryana. Jio, they noted, will be running the pilot in Haryana for calls anywhere in the country.

30 Oct 2025, 07:10 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sources said the telecom operators have begun the pilots in one circle.(Representational image. Source: Envato)</p></div>
Sources said the telecom operators have begun the pilots in one circle.(Representational image. Source: Envato)
Telecom operators have started pilot runs of Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) in one circle that allows users to see a caller's name in incoming calls, and the telecom department expects all-India rollout of the feature by March 31, 2026.

DoT sources said Vodafone Idea has already started the CNAP pilot in Haryana. Jio, they noted, will be running the pilot in Haryana for calls anywhere in the country.

Sources said the telecom operators have begun the pilots in one circle and that DoT will be pushing for full scale implementation across India at the earliest.

The all-India roll out of the CNAP feature is expected by March 31, 2026, sources added.

