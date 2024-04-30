Tech Mahindra Partners With Atento To Provide Generative AI-powered Solutions

ADVERTISEMENT
IT company Tech Mahindra on Tuesday said it has partnered with Spain-based Atento to provide generative AI-powered solutions and services to global enterprises.
Atento is a customer relationship management and business transformation outsourcing company in Latin America.
"The partnership will deliver end-to-end business transformation solutions and services that leverage Generative AI-powered technologies, as well as customer experience consulting for customers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa and Latin American regions," the company said in a statement.
The partnership will provide a comprehensive suite of business process outsourcing solutions and services in more than 50 languages, it added.