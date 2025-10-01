TCS 'Forced' Around 2,500 Employees To Resign, Alleges IT Staff Union

When contacted, TCS said, 'The misinformation shared here is inaccurate and purposefully mischievous. Only a limited number of employees have been affected by our recent initiative to realign skills in our organisation'.

"Those who have been affected have been provided due care and severance, as is due to them in each of the individual circumstances." The company, in June, announced to lay off about 2 per cent, or 12,261 employees, of its global workforce this year, with the majority of those impacted belonging to middle and senior grades.

NITES said the affected employees are not just numbers; they are mothers and fathers, breadwinners, caregivers, and the backbone of thousands of households across Maharashtra.

"Many of those affected are mid- to senior-level professionals who have given 10-20 years of dedicated service to the company. A large number are over 40 years of age, burdened with EMIs, school fees, medical expenses, and responsibilities towards ageing parents. For them, finding alternative employment in today’s competitive market is almost impossible," NITES said.

It said that the education of children of affected employees is at risk, and loans may go unpaid, and households face emotional trauma and financial collapse.

NITES has alleged that the terminations by TCS are being carried out in blatant violation of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, as no notice has been given to the government in this regard.

The IT employees' body has alleged that TCS has not paid any statutory retrenchment compensation to the employees, and staff are being coerced into 'voluntary resignations' under fear and pressure.

It has demanded that Maharashtra Chief Minister to stand with the affected families in their 'darkest hour' and direct the state's labour department to immediately investigate and stop the alleged illegal terminations.

The employed body has requested Fadnavis to ensure that every affected employee is given their lawful rights under the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, halt all further terminations until due legal process is followed and hold the company's top management accountable for their disregard of law and humanity.



(WIth PTI Inputs)