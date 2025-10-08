Tata Trusts Leaders Dial Government As Rift Widens Over Governance And Board Control

Top Tata Trusts leaders have dialed the government as internal tensions widen within one of India’s most powerful philanthropic and corporate institutions. Amid escalating discord among trustees, the Centre has taken cognisance of the rift and advised Tata Trusts to maintain institutional stability and resolve differences internally, sources told NDTV profit.

According to the sources, four senior Tata Group leaders —Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan, N. Chandrasekaran, and Darius Khambata — briefed top Cabinet ministers on the internal discord at Tata Trusts during an hour-long, conciliatory meeting held at a minister’s residence in New Delhi on Tuesday evening.

The leaders are understood to have flagged that some trustees are seeking greater control over the Tata Sons board, raising concerns about governance and decision-making autonomy.

The meeting followed a request by two trustees seeking government intervention to mediate the ongoing rift. "The conduct of one trustee was also discussed, with participants advised firm corrective action to preserve the Trusts’ credibility and balance of power," said a source privy to the discussion.

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, who also attended the meeting, consulted and shared a broad assessment of the situation and underlined the need for unity and governance clarity across the group.

The minister reiterated that Tata Trusts should address differences internally to uphold the group’s institutional legacy and stability.

The rift, which has divided Tata Trusts into two camps, comes ahead of a crucial board meeting on October 10, where key appointments and governance issues are expected to be taken up.

The latest storm within Tata Trusts has been sparked by infighting among trustees over board appointments, information sharing, and Tata Sons’ long-pending listing obligations.

The Noel Tata camp — comprising Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan, and Vijay Singh (a former nominee director of Tata Sons) — is said to be pushing for continuity and due process before any governance changes are made.

The opposing faction, led by Mehli Mistry, includes Pramit Jhaveri, Jehangir Jehangir, and Darius Khambata. This group had opposed the reappointment of Vijay Singh and pushed for new nominee directors, triggering a 3-versus-4 split among the trustees.

For the government, the infighting at Tata Trusts isn’t just a boardroom dispute, it’s a matter of systemic importance. Tata Sons sits at the heart of India’s economy, with deep exposure across banking, steel, aviation, automobiles, and technology.