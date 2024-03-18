NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsTata Sons Seeks $1.1 Billion From TCS Share Sale, Terms Show
ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Sons Seeks $1.1 Billion From TCS Share Sale, Terms Show

The deal involves an offer to sell 23.4 million shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. at a floor price of Rs 4,001 apiece, terms showed.

18 Mar 2024, 05:06 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
A Tata Consultancy Services logo.
A Tata Consultancy Services logo.

(Bloomberg) -- Tata Sons Ltd. is seeking to raise at least $1.1 billion selling shares in the Indian conglomerate’s software services unit, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News.

The deal involves an offer to sell 23.4 million shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. at a floor price of 4001 rupees a piece, terms showed. That’s a discount of 3.7% to Monday’s closing price for TCS shares.

--With assistance from Ashutosh Joshi.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT