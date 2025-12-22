Stock Picks Today: Tata Motors CV, Dixon Tech, Shriram Finance And More On Brokerages’ Radar

Avendus Spark initiates coverage with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 2,020.

IKS Health is positioned as a platform-driven, outcome-led healthcare services play.

The brokerage sees a differentiated value proposition for the company.

IKS Health is well placed to gain market share over the medium to long term.

Pricing is based on a mix of output- and outcome-linked models.

The company is increasingly pushing outcome-based pricing, allowing participation in client financial outcomes.