Square Yards Raises $35 Million At $900 Million Valuation

Gurugram-based Square Yards has raised $35 million, led by Korean venture capital fund Smile Gate and other existing investors.

06 Dec 2025, 06:56 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Square Yards also plans to raise $100 million at a valuation of more than $1 billion, enabling the company to become a Unicorn.

(Photo: Square Yards website)
Square Yards also plans to raise $100 million at a valuation of more than $1 billion, enabling the company to become a Unicorn.

(Photo: Square Yards website)

Real estate technology firm Square Yards has raised $35 million from investors, including Smile Gate, at a valuation of $900 million to expand business, according to sources.

Gurugram-based Square Yards, which is mainly into property brokerage and home loans, posted revenue of Rs 1,410 crore in the last financial year.

According to sources, Square Yards has raised $35 million, led by Korean venture capital fund Smile Gate and other existing investors.

The amount was raised at a $900 million pre-money valuation, they added.

Square Yards declined to comment.

The company has raised $170 million so far.

Square Yards also plans to raise $100 million at a valuation of more than $1 billion, enabling the company to become a Unicorn.

During the first half of this fiscal, the company's revenue rose 44% to Rs 833.2 crore.

Square Yards, which has a presence in India and the UAE property markets, is targeting a revenue of Rs 2,000 crore during this fiscal.

