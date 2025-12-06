Square Yards Raises $35 Million At $900 Million Valuation
Gurugram-based Square Yards has raised $35 million, led by Korean venture capital fund Smile Gate and other existing investors.
Real estate technology firm Square Yards has raised $35 million from investors, including Smile Gate, at a valuation of $900 million to expand business, according to sources.
Gurugram-based Square Yards, which is mainly into property brokerage and home loans, posted revenue of Rs 1,410 crore in the last financial year.
The amount was raised at a $900 million pre-money valuation, they added.
Square Yards declined to comment.
The company has raised $170 million so far.
Square Yards also plans to raise $100 million at a valuation of more than $1 billion, enabling the company to become a Unicorn.
During the first half of this fiscal, the company's revenue rose 44% to Rs 833.2 crore.
Square Yards, which has a presence in India and the UAE property markets, is targeting a revenue of Rs 2,000 crore during this fiscal.