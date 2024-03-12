Slow Progress In Gender Parity Calls For Robust Pipeline Of Women Leaders In India: Deloitte

There has been a gradual increase in the number of board seats held by women across India Inc., with women holding 18.3% board seats in 2023, up from 13.8% in 2018, according to a report by Deloitte.

However, it is lower than the global average of 23.3%, which has seen an increase of 3.6% since 2022, reducing the timeline towards achieving parity by seven years—from 2045 to 2038, according to Deloitte Global Boardroom Program's 'Women in the boardroom: A global perspective' report.

This indicates that even if India were to match the global pace, achieving gender parity on boards would remain a distant goal until a robust pipeline of women leaders is developed.

Although India saw a decline in board chairs held by women in 2023, with only 4.1% of women chairing boards as compared to 4.5% in 2018, it witnessed an increase in the number of women taking up roles of chief executive offers: 5.1% female CEOs against 3.4% in 2018.

"Boardroom diversity requires a paradigm shift. Since many companies prefer to recruit board members with CEO or CFO experience, these numbers do not paint an optimistic outlook for pipeline development," Shefali Goradia, chairperson of Deloitte South Asia, said.