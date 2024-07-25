SJVN Bags Rs 13,000 Crore Pumped Storage Project In Mizoram

SJVN Ltd. has announced that it received a Letter of Intent from the Government of Mizoram for the allotment of the Darzo Lui Pumped Storage Project. This marks SJVN's first venture in the state.

The Darzo Lui Pumped Storage Project, with an installed capacity of 2,400 megawatts, is proposed to be developed across Darzo Nallah, a tributary of the Tuipui River.

The project has an estimated completion cost of Rs 13,947.50 crore, including IDC (interest during construction) and financing costs at the April 2023 price level, it said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

The project is designed as an on-stream closed-loop pumped storage project, consisting of eight units of 300 megawatts each.

It is projected to generate an annual energy output of 4,993.20 million units, assuming 95% plant availability.

The annual input energy required for pumping water to the upper reservoir is estimated at 6,331.66 million units, also based on 95% plant availability.

SJVN expects to complete the project within 72 months. An agreement formalising this venture is expected to be signed within the next three months between SJVN and the Government of Mizoram.