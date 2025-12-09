Salman Khan Ventures To Build Rs 10,000-Crore Integrated Township, Film Studio In Telangana

Salman Khan Ventures has unveiled plans for a Rs 10,000-crore integrated township and film studio project in Telangana, marking an entry by the superstar's business arm into large-scale real estate development and media infrastructure.

The mega township is expected to feature residential complexes alongside a state-of-the-art film studio, signalling a boost to both the regional real estate market, according to reports from UNI India.

The announcement confirms the Bollywood actor's interest to leverage his brand into business ventures that extend beyond traditional film production. The integrated project is an investment that will likely transform the area where it is located, creating a self-contained community alongside the facilities required for major film and television productions.

This new facility will provide the state with resources, potentially attracting major production houses and filmmakers looking for large-scale sets and post-production facilities, equipping the state to compete with existing studio infrastructure.