Salman Khan Ventures To Build Rs 10,000-Crore Integrated Township, Film Studio In Telangana
Salman Khan Ventures has unveiled plans for a Rs 10,000-crore integrated township and film studio project in Telangana, marking an entry by the superstar's business arm into large-scale real estate development and media infrastructure.
The mega township is expected to feature residential complexes alongside a state-of-the-art film studio, signalling a boost to both the regional real estate market, according to reports from UNI India.
The announcement confirms the Bollywood actor's interest to leverage his brand into business ventures that extend beyond traditional film production. The integrated project is an investment that will likely transform the area where it is located, creating a self-contained community alongside the facilities required for major film and television productions.
This new facility will provide the state with resources, potentially attracting major production houses and filmmakers looking for large-scale sets and post-production facilities, equipping the state to compete with existing studio infrastructure.
While the exact timeline for the development was not provided, the scale of the Rs 10,000-crore investment highlights the horizontal growth that Salman Khan Ventures are aiming at.
The government and the project team discussed land structuring, regulatory frameworks and infrastructure connectivity, emphasising Hyderabad's strengths as a film and media hub.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy while welcoming the investment, said it would be a milestone for Telangana's creative sector. He noted that the project will not only generate thousands of jobs but also cement Telangana's position as one of India's most attractive destinations for filmmaking, entertainment and luxury tourism, according to UNI.
The integrated approach aims to create a creative and lifestyle district that can host global film projects while becoming a major tourism draw. The State expressed readiness to extend facilitation support for approvals, connectivity and ecosystem development, the CM said.