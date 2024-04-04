Rapido Completes 100 Crore Rides Across 120 Cities

Ride-hailing platform Rapido has completed 100 crore rides across 120 cities, the commute app which offers auto, bike-taxi, and cab services said on Thursday.
It has emerged as a platform offering employment opportunities to gig workers to gig workers, Rapido said.
"This milestone not only represents the countless lives touched and communities empowered but also underscores our commitment to fostering a 'Viksit Bharat', where every individual has the opportunity to thrive," said Pavan Guntupalli, co-founder Rapido.