Property Prices Rise In 45 Of 50 Cities In June Quarter: NHB Report

29 Aug 2025, 01:03 PM IST i
The 50-city Housing Price Index, based on valuation prices of properties collected from banks and housing finance companies. (Image: Freepik)
As many as 45 cities out of 50 registered an increase in property prices during the first quarter of 2025-26, according to data released by the National Housing Bank.

"Out of the 50 cities covered, 5 cities registered a decline in the property prices on an annual basis. Howrah registered the maximum decline of 6.1% followed by Kochi (5.5%) and Thiruvananthapuram (4.8%)," the latest residential housing price index NHB RESIDEX released on Thursday said.

The 50-city Housing Price Index, based on valuation prices of properties collected from banks and housing finance companies, recorded an annual increase of 5.7% during the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to 6.6% a year ago, it added.

Seven key primary residential markets witnessed an appreciation in property prices during April-June 2025, it said.

Primary residential properties in Ahmedabad witnessed an increase of 6.8% while those in Bengaluru rose by 9.1%, and in Chennai by 7%.

Hyderabad (2.3%), Kolkata (6.8%), Mumbai (5.2%) and Pune (6%) recorded increase in the index on an annual basis whereas for Delhi, the index was around the same level as Q1 FY25 as per the Housing Price Index published by the National Housing Bank.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the 50-city index registered an expansion of 0.5% in April-June period. The index has shown an increasing trend on the Q-o-Q basis since September 2021.

Meanwhile, the interest rate on home loans moderated by 100 basis points in February 2025.

