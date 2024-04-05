PNB Reports 11.5% Loan Growth In Q4, Bank of Baroda's Up 12.4%
PNB reported 11.5% loan growth at Rs 9.85 lakh crore in Q4, while Bank of Baroda's loan growth was up 12.4% at Rs 10.89 lakh crore.
State-owned Punjab National Bank on Friday said it has posted a credit growth of 11.5% at Rs 9.85 lakh crore for the March quarter.
Total advances were Rs 8.84 lakh crore at the end of March 31, 2023, PNB said in a regulatory filing.
The lender reported a 7% increase in total deposits to Rs 13.70 lakh crore as against Rs 12.81 lakh crore at the end of the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.
Total business of the bank rose 8.8% to Rs 23.56 lakh crore as compared to Rs 21.65 lakh crore at the end of March 31, 2023.
The Credit Deposit ratio increased to 72% at the end of March 31, 2024 as against 69.1% in the year-ago period.
Another public sector lender Bank of India reported a credit growth of 13.56% at Rs 5.86 lakh crore for the March quarter.
The outstanding credit was Rs 5.15 lakh crore at the end of March 31, 2023, Bank of India said in a separate regulatory filing.
The total deposit of the bank rose 10.20% to Rs 7.37 lakh crore as against Rs 6.69 lakh crore at the end of the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.
Bank of Baroda in a separate filing said global advances of the bank grew 12.41 per cent to Rs 10.89 lakh crore as of March 31, 2024 as against Rs 9.69 lakh crore at the end of previous fiscal.
At the same time total deposits of the bank improved 10.24% to Rs 13.26 lakh crore at the end of March 2024.