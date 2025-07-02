Fuel prices remained largely unchanged in the country on Wednesday, and held steady across most metros. The last major revision in petrol prices was in March 2024, when the rate was cut by Rs 2 per litre.Here are the updates on the petrol and diesel prices on July 2, 2025:In Delhi, a litre of petrol is retailed at Rs 94.77, and diesel costs Rs 87.67. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 103.50 per litre, and diesel costs Rs 90.03. In Chennai, petrol is now sold at Rs 100.80 a litre, and diesel costs Rs 92.39. Petrol is sold at Rs 105.41 in Kolkata, and diesel is priced at Rs 92.02.In India, fuel prices have remained steady since May 2022, after the central government and various state governments reduced fuel taxes..Oil Prices Hold Gain With Middle East Tensions, US Stockpiles In Focus.Currently, oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corp. review the domestic prices of petrol and diesel on a daily basis, and any changes—determined broadly by the global crude oil prices and the foreign exchange rates—are effected at the fuel stations at 6:00 a.m.The price revisions method, or the dynamic fuel price methodology, considers several factors such as international crude prices, the exchange rate of the rupee against the dollar, actual and expected demand, and the trade flow in global crude markets.On Wednesday, oil steadied after a modest advance with tensions in the Middle East and US inventories in focus. Trading activity in crude futures has declined since the latest hostilities between Israel and Iran, with volatility returning to levels seen before the war. Concerns are likely to return to a glut forecast for later this year, with an OPEC+ meeting this weekend expected to deliver another substantial increase in production quotas.Brent surge to $67.13 a barrel, with a gain of 0.03%, after sliding 12% last week. While West Texas Intermediate for August traded near $65.41, with a loss of 0.06%, Bloomberg reported..LPG Price: 19 Kg Cylinder Rates Cut By Over Rs 58 — Check Rates