Paytm Money Appoints NV Srinivasan As Non-Executive Independent Director

Paytm Money, the wholly-owned subsidiary of fintech firm One97 Communications Ltd., announced the appointment of Narasinganallore Venkatesh Srinivasan as its new non-executive independent director on Tuesday. Srinivasan brings extensive experience in finance, risk management, capital markets, and banking strategy.

He previously served as the chief executive officer of the Association of Mutual Funds in India and held the roles of chief financial officer and executive director on the Board of Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

"We have built a strong consumer centric platform over the past few years, keeping governance at the forefront of our efforts. With Srinivasan's strong understanding of regulations and extensive experience across financial markets, we are committed to further enhancing these aspects," said Rakesh Singh, chief executive officer and whole-time director of Paytm Money.