Over 24,000 Runners Set The Pace At 9th Adani Ahmedabad Marathon

Up to 24,000 runners took part in the 9th Adani Ahmedabad Marathon at the Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park, according to a press release from the Adani Group.

"Anchored in the purpose-led theme of #Run4OurSoldiers, the marathon once again brought the city together in a spirited tribute to India’s Armed Forces, with this year’s run carrying deeper significance in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor," the release said.

The event was flagged off by Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Ltd.; Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor; Major General Gaurav Bagga; fitness ambassador and actor-presenter Mandira Bedi; Olympic medalist and Padma Shri awardee Gagan Narang; Preeti Jhangiani, actor-producer and Vice President of the Indian Olympic Association; and renowned designer Aaquib Wani, along with senior leaders from Adani Sportsline, the sports arm of the Adani Group.

Also present at the occasion was India cricketer and Gujarat Giants’ newest signee Yastika Bhatia.

More than 4,000 military personnel and police officers participated, reinforcing the marathon’s message of respect and solidarity for those who serve the nation.

Runners competed across the Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10 km and 5 km categories on a course showcasing some of Ahmedabad’s most iconic landmarks, including the Gandhi Ashram, Atal Bridge, and Ellis Bridge.

The official marathon jersey was designed by award-winning creator Aaquib Wani, the design intended to capture the event’s spirit and its tribute to soldiers.

With a prize pool of over Rs 40 lakh across the Full Marathon, Half Marathon, and 10K categories, winners were rewarded across multiple competitive and age-group divisions.

Recognised by the Athletics Federation of India and listed on the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races Global Marathon Event List, the recognised registry of certified marathons and distance-running events that meet global standards for course accuracy, measurement and event quality, the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon has grown into one of India’s most respected distance-running events.

For Adani Sportsline, it reflects a long-term commitment to building India’s sporting culture and creating large-scale platforms that encourage mass participation.

Speaking at the event, Pranav Adani, director at Adani Enterprises Ltd, said: “Since 2017, the Ahmedabad Marathon has become a landmark event embraced by our beloved city. This year, the message of #Run4OurSoldiers resonated even more deeply as our Armed Forces stood tall during Operation Sindoor. The participation of over 24,000 runners shows how the event has grown into a movement the city proudly owns.”

Major General Gaurav Bagga, General Officer Commanding, Indian Army said: "Witnessing over 4,000 personnel run shoulder to shoulder with thousands from across the nation was profoundly heartening."

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Indian Air Force said: “Today, we are thrilled to see such a massive and enthusiastic crowd coming together to support our Armed Forces by participating in the 9th Adani Ahmedabad Marathon 2025."

Adani Sportsline expressed gratitude to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Ahmedabad City Police, Traffic Police, 108 Emergency Services, and KD Hospital for their "invaluable support and seamless coordination, which ensured the event ran smoothly and safely for all participants."

Their dedicated efforts were instrumental in making the 9th Adani Ahmedabad Marathon a safe, secure, and memorable experience for every runner and citizen of Ahmedabad.