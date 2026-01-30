Ola Electric Accelerates Automation Push, Trims 5% Workforce as Turnaround Gains Build

Ola Electric on Friday said it continues to focus on its business turnaround, building on the early gains delivered through Hyperservice and its service-led execution reset, with same-day resolution now being delivered to over 80% of service requests nationwide.

The company is doubling down on speed and discipline through increased automation across its front-end operations, it said in a statement.

As part of this ongoing structural transformation, around 5% of the workforce will be impacted, it added.

The company said it remains focused on delivering a stronger customer experience and building a leaner organisation positioned for long-term, profitable growth.

With service metrics stabilising, the company said it is now doubling down on speed and discipline through increased automation across its front-end operations.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comprehensive Budget 2026 coverage, LIVE TV analysis, Stock Market and Industry reactions, Income Tax changes and Latest News on NDTV Profit.