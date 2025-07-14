Nvidia CEO Huang Says China’s Military Unlikely To Use US AI Chips

Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said the US government doesn’t need to be concerned that the Chinese military will use his company’s products to improve their capabilities.

Addressing the largest concern Washington has cited in placing increasing restrictions on US technology exports to the Asian nation, Huang said the Chinese military will avoid using US technology because of the risks associated with doing so. “We don’t have to worry about it,” he said in an interview on CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS broadcast Sunday.

“They simply can’t rely on it,” he added. “It could be, of course, limited at any time.” Huang and his peers have lost out on billions of dollars of revenue under increasingly tough rules designed to shut off China from access to the most powerful artificial intelligence capabilities. Successive administrations in Washington have maintained that unfettered use of the most capable components would pose a risk to national security.