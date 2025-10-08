Nvidia To Finance Musk’s xAI Chips As Part Of $20 Billion Deal

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI is raising more financing than initially planned, tapping backers including Nvidia Corp. to lift its ongoing funding round to $20 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The financing includes equity and debt in a special purpose vehicle that will buy Nvidia processors and rent them to xAI for use in its Colossus 2 project, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. That’s the name of its largest data center site, which is located in Memphis.

Nvidia is investing as much as $2 billion in the equity portion of the transaction, the people said, a strategy by the chipmaker that helps accelerate its customers’ AI investments. XAI’s fundraising effort, previously reported by Bloomberg at half the amount, may continue to grow.

A representative for Nvidia declined to comment. A spokesperson for xAI didn’t respond to a request for comment. Musk posted on X in September that the company was “not raising any capital right now.”

The massive financing is just the latest for the AI industry, which has seen major tech companies invest tens of billions at a frenetic pace in order to build the infrastructure necessary to develop top AI models. Earlier this week, OpenAI announced a deal to use Advanced Micro Devices Inc. chips over multiple years. Meta Platforms Inc. has inked several multibillion-dollar deals in the past few months, including a $29 billion financing package for data centers. Oracle Corp. also raised a $38 billion debt package for its infrastructure.