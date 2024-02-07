NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsNTPC To Raise Up To $750 Million Through ECB Route
NTPC To Raise Up To $750 Million Through ECB Route

NTPC plans to raise $750 million through ECB for unsecured term loan.

07 Feb 2024, 04:42 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: NTPC website)</p></div>
(Source: NTPC website)

State-owned NTPC Ltd is looking to raise up to $750 million (about Rs 6,222 crore) in debt from foreign investors.

According to the request for proposal by the company, the proposed facility is being raised under automatic route as permitted under External Commercial Borrowing guidelines of the RBI.

"NTPC is looking to raise External Commercial Borrowing in the form of unsecured term loan...equivalent to USD 500 million plus green shoe option of EUR equivalent to $250 million," it said.

NTPC said the bids from banks/financial institutions should be a comprehensive, unconditional, firm and fully underwritten offer for the full amount of the proposed facility.

Last date to submit the bid is February 21.

NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is the country's largest power producer.

