NDTV ProfitBusinessNTPC Commissions Commercial Operations Of 32.90 MW Solar Plant In Rajasthan
ADVERTISEMENT

NTPC Commissions Commercial Operations Of 32.90 MW Solar Plant In Rajasthan

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC group is now at 76,475.68 MW.

29 Oct 2024, 10:29 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The first part capacity of 150 MW and the second part capacity of 98.78 MW have already been declared for commercial operation in September. (Source: NTPC company website)</p></div>
The first part capacity of 150 MW and the second part capacity of 98.78 MW have already been declared for commercial operation in September. (Source: NTPC company website)

NTPC on Tuesday announced the commissioning of commercial operations of a 32.90 MW solar plant in Rajasthan.

The Shambu ki Burj -2 (Kolayat) Solar PV Project at Bikaner in Rajasthan is owned and operated by its wholly-owned subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Ltd, NTPC said in an exchange filing.

"Third part capacity of 32.90 MW out of 300 MW Shambu ki Burj-2 (Kolayat) Solar PV Project is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 hours of 31.10.2024," the filing said.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC group is now at 76,475.68 MW.

The first part capacity of 150 MW and the second part capacity of 98.78 MW have already been declared for commercial operation in September.

ALSO READ

NTPC Green Energy IPO: Shareholders Must Hold NTPC Shares Before RHP Release For Eligibility
Opinion
NTPC Green Energy IPO: Shareholders Must Hold NTPC Shares Before RHP Release For Eligibility
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT