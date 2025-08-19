Nazara Tech's PokerBaazi Bet At Risk Post Online Gaming Ban, Says Prabhudas Lilladher

Brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher has flagged risks to Nazara Technologies' investment in PokerBaazi after the government cleared the Online Gaming Bill proposing a ban on all real-money games. The draft legislation also seeks to prohibit advertisements and bar banks from processing payments linked to such platforms.

Nazara Tech holds about 48% in PokerBaazi, where it has already invested Rs 8,300 crore, with plans to pump in another Rs 1,500 crore through compulsorily convertible preference shares. According to Prabhudas Lilladher, if the ban comes into effect, the company may be forced to write off its stake.

PokerBaazi contributes nearly 35% to Nazara's sum-of-the-parts enterprise value. The brokerage's current target price on the stock is Rs 1,345. Excluding PokerBaazi from its valuation matrix, Prabhudas Lilladhar pegs the revised target price at Rs 917.