Natco Pharma Q2 Net Profit Surges Over 6-Fold To Rs 369 Crore

Consolidated total revenue rose to Rs 1,061 crore for the period under review, as compared with Rs 453 crore in the year-ago period, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

14 Feb 2024, 07:53 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Natco Pharma Ltd. (Source: Company Website)</p></div>
Natco Pharma Ltd. (Source: Company Website)

Natco Pharma on Tuesday reported an over six-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 369 crore in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023.

The Hyderabad-based drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 57 crore in the July-September period of last fiscal.

The company reported strong performance during the quarter due to growth in formulation exports and increased sales in the domestic agrochemical business, it added.

