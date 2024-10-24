MSTC Signs Share Purchase Pact With Japan's Konoike Transport For Sale Of FSNL

MSTC on Thursday signed a share purchase agreement with Konoike Transport Co. Ltd. for strategic disinvestment of Ferro Scrap Nigam Ltd.

Last month, the government had approved the privatisation of FSNL to Japanese corporation Konoike Transport for Rs 320 crore.

"Share Purchase Agreement signed today by MSTC Ltd. with Konoike Transport Co. Ltd for strategic disinvestment of Ferro Scrap Nigam Limited. The transaction now moves to the concluding stage," DIPAM Secretary said in a post on X.

Under the Steel Ministry, FSNL is a 100% subsidiary of MSTC Ltd.

The government had received two technically qualified financial bids for the company.

The 320 crore bid by Konoike was higher than the reserve price of Rs 262 crore set by the government on the basis of valuation carried out by the Transaction Adviser and Asset Valuer.

The strategic sale of FSNL received two technically qualified financial bids. The other bid was of Indic Geo Resources Pvt Ltd (a subsidiary of Chandan Steel Ltd.)