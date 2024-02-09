Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Crosses 10 Lakh Sales Mark

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsMaruti Suzuki Ertiga Crosses 10 Lakh Sales Mark
09 Feb 2024, 11:50 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said its Multi-purpose Vehicle Ertiga has crossed the 10 lakh sales milestone.

"The Ertiga has redefined the concept of an MPV as a stylish and technologically advanced offering," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

The model is a hit across the country in both urban and rural markets, with an impressive 37.5% segment market share, he added.

Besides the domestic market, the auto major also exports the model to over 80 countries.

