Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Crosses 10 Lakh Sales Mark
Maruti Suzuki's Ertiga achieves a milestone with over 10 lakh sales, redefining the MPV concept.
Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said its Multi-purpose Vehicle Ertiga has crossed the 10 lakh sales milestone.
"The Ertiga has redefined the concept of an MPV as a stylish and technologically advanced offering," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.
The model is a hit across the country in both urban and rural markets, with an impressive 37.5% segment market share, he added.
Besides the domestic market, the auto major also exports the model to over 80 countries.
