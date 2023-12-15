Lyrus Receives U.S. FDA Approval For Critical UTI Treatment In U.S.

C. P. Bothra, Chairman of Lyrus said, “The FDA approval of Lyrus’s ANDA for ‘Methenamine Hippurate Tablets USP, 1 gram’, an AB-rated, substitutable generic version of Hiprex from Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC marks a significant landmark for our company being a FIRST ANDA for us in the U.S. Market, proving our capabilities in bringing complex generics and difficult-to-manufacture products to market, and further our commitment to providing access to quality medicines, meeting the patient needs.”

Hemanth Bothra, Managing Director of Lyrus said while congratulating the Team Lyrus that, “The Community-associated UTI incidence is 0.7% and the primary risk factors are age, history of UTI and diabetes. Globally, around 150 million individuals develop UTIs. The highest incidence of symptomatic infections is prevalent in young women aged 18 to 24 years, with one-third to one-half of women reported having at least one UTI by age 32. In the U.S., 70–80% of complicated UTIs are attributable to catheters, resulting in 1 million cases per year. Thus, the market needs are increasing and are predicted to increase globally paving way for Lyrus to be a meaningful player in the market. As part of its ANDA, Lyrus submitted rigorous side-by-side analyses, including characterization data, which demonstrated that Lyrus’s Methenamine Hippurate Tablets USP, 1 gram have the same active ingredient, dosage form, route of administration and strength as their branded counterpart. Lyrus’s Methenamine Hippurate Tablets USP, 1 gram are available by prescription only.”

According to IMS sales data, the U.S. market was estimated to be worth $57 million, and rising UTI awareness is expected to drive this value upward. The FDA-approved Lyrus’s ANDA is licensed to Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals Inc. for marketing and distribution in the USA. The product will be produced in India at Lyrus's approved CMO, and we anticipate that it will hit the market within this financial year.