JSW Group To Launch In-House Passenger Vehicle Brand By Late FY26: Report

JSW Group is gearing up to enter India’s passenger vehicle market with its own brand under JSW Motors, alongside its existing partnership with MG Motor India.

The Sajjan Jindal-led conglomerate plans to debut its first model in the December quarter of the next fiscal year, Mint reported.

On the sidelines of the World Hindu Economic Forum on Friday, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal told Mint that the conglomerate is forging technology partnerships with countries such as China, Germany, and the UK. Through its newly launched subsidiary, JSW Motors, the group plans to focus on developing hybrid and electric vehicles.

“JSW Motors, we are bringing the best technologies from all over the world, not only China, Germany, the UK, everywhere; we are trying to work with the best technologies," Jindal said. He furter told Mint that, "We are targeting to launch our first vehicle sometime in the third quarter of next fiscal year."

Separately, JSW MG Motor India on Thursday, Dec. 18 announced a price hike of up to 2% across its product offerings due to rising input costs and other macroeconomic factors. The price increase shall be effective from January 1, 2026, and will vary as per the model and variant, said the automaker.

The announcement came just days after the high-profile launch of the 2026 MG Hector Facelift on Dec. 16. The updated SUV was introduced with a highly competitive starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It should be noted that the Hector was launched in 2019 as India’s First Internet Car.

Notably, The outlook for India’s auto retail over the next three months remains firmly positive, supported by sustained momentum from GST 2.0 tax rationalisation, strong enquiry pipelines, and improving rural economic indicators, a report by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) said.