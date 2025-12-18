JSW MG Motor Cars To Be Costlier In India From January 2026 After 2% Price Hike Across Models

The outlook for India’s auto retail over the next three months remains firmly positive, supported by sustained momentum from GST 2.0 tax rationalisation, strong enquiry pipelines, and improving rural economic indicators, a report by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) said.

Expected price increases in January, new model launches for 2026, and marriage season demand are set to drive conversions, while crop realisation liquidity is expected to reinforce retail traction across Bharat, the FADA report said.

While natural moderation may occur due to model-year change sentiment and the absence of festive triggers in Jan–Feb, the sector’s trajectory remains moderate, powered by stable macro fundamentals, improving farm income visibility, and confidence from both OEMs and Dealers.

The FADA report projects India’s auto retail ecosystem to stand on a foundation of cautious yet robust optimism that is poised to consolidate recent gains and accelerate towards a more resilient, inclusive, and future-ready mobility landscape.