JSW MG Motor Cars To Be Costlier In India From January 2026 After 2% Price Hike Across Models
The JSW MG Motor price increase shall be effective from January 1, 2026 and will vary as per the model and variant, the automaker said in a statement.
JSW MG Motor India on Thursday, Dec. 18 announced a price hike of up to 2% across its product offerings due to rising input costs and other macroeconomic factors. The price increase shall be effective from January 1, 2026, and will vary as per the model and variant, said the automaker.
However, the price hike move is in line with broader industry trends as luxury carmakers including Mercedes-Benz India and BMW have also announced plans to hike vehicle prices from next month.
The announcement comes just days after the high-profile launch of the 2026 MG Hector Facelift on Dec. 16. The updated SUV was introduced with a highly competitive starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It should be noted that the Hector was launched in 2019 as India’s First Internet Car.
FADA's Outlook For Auto Retail
The outlook for India’s auto retail over the next three months remains firmly positive, supported by sustained momentum from GST 2.0 tax rationalisation, strong enquiry pipelines, and improving rural economic indicators, a report by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) said.
Expected price increases in January, new model launches for 2026, and marriage season demand are set to drive conversions, while crop realisation liquidity is expected to reinforce retail traction across Bharat, the FADA report said.
While natural moderation may occur due to model-year change sentiment and the absence of festive triggers in Jan–Feb, the sector’s trajectory remains moderate, powered by stable macro fundamentals, improving farm income visibility, and confidence from both OEMs and Dealers.
The FADA report projects India’s auto retail ecosystem to stand on a foundation of cautious yet robust optimism that is poised to consolidate recent gains and accelerate towards a more resilient, inclusive, and future-ready mobility landscape.