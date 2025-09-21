Jolly LLB 3 Box Office: Arshad Warsi-Akshay Kumar Starrer Earns Rs 32.75 In Two Days

According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film opened with Rs 12.75 crore nett at box office and went on to earn Rs 20 crore on the following day. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 32.75 crore nett at the domestic box office.

The film is the third installment in the courtroom comedy franchise that started with 2013's Jolly LLB, featuring Warsi as a down-on-luck lawyer from Meerut, Jolly Tyagi.

It was followed by 2017's 'Jolly LLB 2' that saw Kumar starring as Jolly Mishra, another struggling lawyer from Kanpur.

Both installments were directed by Kapoor.

Besides 'Jolly LLB 3', Kumar will also star in Welcome to the Jungle, which is the third installment of the 'Welcome' franchise. It is directed by Ahmed Khan and comprises a star-studded cast, which also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Shreyas Talpade, and Manushi Chhillar alongside Kumar.

His other projects include Hera Pheri 3, and a horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, starring Kumar alongside Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi. It is directed by Priyadarshan.