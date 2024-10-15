JLR Retail Sales Rises 36% To 3,214 units In First Half Of FY25

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsJLR Retail Sales Rises 36% To 3,214 units In First Half Of FY25
The strong sales performance in the April-September period was led by robust offtakes in both first and second quarter.

15 Oct 2024, 08:13 PM IST
The robust performance was driven by improved supplies and sustained demand for the Range Rover and Defender models.

Jaguar Land Rover on Tuesday said its retail sales rose 36% year-on-year to 3,214 units for the first six months of the current fiscal.

The strong sales performance in the April-September period was led by robust offtakes in both first and second quarter, the automaker said in a statement.

The robust performance was driven by improved supplies and sustained demand for the Range Rover and Defender models, particularly with the local manufacture of the entire Range Rover portfolio, it added.

"Financial year 2025 has been a high point for us so far. Our strategic decision to locally manufacture the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport has yielded impressive results, with orders surging by 60%," JLR India Managing Director Rajan Amba said.

The Defender's remarkable growth in first half of financial year 2025 is a testament to its ever-increasing popularity, he added.

"Our Q2 standalone growth of 41% and highest-ever H1 retail numbers reflect this momentum," Amba said.

The automaker remains confident about maintaining momentum in the second part of the financial year, he added.

"As we enter the festive season, we are confident in maintaining this momentum through the second half of the year, driven by our robust product portfolio and customer-centric approach," Amba said.

